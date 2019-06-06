Russia post EU-Exit guidance

Guidance

Guidance for the financial and investment restrictions in Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019

OFSI has published specific guidance in respect of the financial and investment restrictions in the Russia sanctions regime should the UK leave the EU without a deal. This guidance does not currently apply and would only come in to effect if the UK leaves the EU without a deal and when the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 come into force. This is therefore for information only at this stage.

