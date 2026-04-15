RSV Vaccine Factsheet – Information for Patients, Parents and Carers

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common respiratory virus that can cause coughs, colds, and chest infections. While most people who catch RSV experience only mild illness, RSV can sometimes lead to serious illness, such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia, particularly in young babies, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

RSV infection is one of the most common reasons for young babies to be admitted to hospital. In older adults, RSV can also lead to severe lung infections and breathing difficulties.

Vaccination is one of the safest and most effective ways to protect people who are at higher risk of becoming seriously unwell with RSV. RSV vaccines used in the UK have been rigorously assessed for safety, quality and effectiveness, and are continuously monitored through the Yellow Card scheme.

This factsheet is designed to help patients, parents and carers understand the RSV vaccines used in the UK. It covers: