RSH spending over £250 - 2019

The Regulator of Social Housing is required to publish details of all spending over £250 since becoming a standalone body on 1 October 2018. This will usually be done on a monthly basis.

HM Treasury requires that all central government departments publish details of their spending for transactions over £25,000, and publish monthly data by the last day of each month. MHCLG - the sponsor department for RSH - has lowered its threshold and publishes all transactions over £250.