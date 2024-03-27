Royal Air Force Autonomous Collaborative Platform Strategy
The Royal Air Force's (RAF’s) intent for use of Autonomous Collaborative Platforms (ACP) in the Air domain.
Documents
Details
Coherent with the Defence Drone Strategy, the RAF Autonomous Collaborative Platform Strategy sets out the RAF’s intent for use of Autonomous Collaborative Platforms (ACP) in the Air domain.
This bold strategy recognises a new way of doing things: our partnerships and the innovation we are seeking to harness will provide us with a force multiplier. The approach will augment and enhance our existing capability and provide us with the opportunity and means to learn, develop and fight faster than our adversaries.