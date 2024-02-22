Defence Drone Strategy - the UK’s approach to Defence Uncrewed Systems
The Defence Drone Strategy sets out how Defence will realise the significant opportunities and tackle challenges in uncrewed systems.
The return of war to Europe has demonstrated the essential requirement for a resilient, robust and agile approach to Defence procurement. There is no clearer example than the development and employment of drones, where low-cost solutions are increasingly defeating more exquisite capabilities.
Having delivered thousands of logistic, surveillance, strike and maritime drones to Ukraine, the strategy sets out how Defence will learn from this important partnership for the operational capabilities of the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and British Army, integrated by Strategic Command.
The fast-paced nature of technological adaption requires a close relationship with industry, measured at times in weeks, challenging our traditional development and acquisition methods to adapt at the pace of the threat.
Our core objectives are to:
- expedite the adoption of acquisition reform
- build a resilient industrial base able to scale in a time of war
- define digital and integration standards for seamless operational integration
- foster a culture of innovation to exploit technology at the leading edge and unleash the ingenuity of our people