Roll out of lateral flow tests to local authorities
A list of local authorities across England issued with rapid coronavirus (COVID-19) tests by the Department of Health and Social Care.
Documents
Details
On 9 November the government announced it would be rolling out lateral flow tests across England to directors of public health. An initial list of local authorities is published above. This list will be updated as new local authorities are announced.
Find out more information on the roll out of lateral flow tests across England.
Published 13 November 2020