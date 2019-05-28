Role of professional bodies in the regulation of tax agents

The specific research objectives for this study were to provide an understanding of the following:

membership requirements of professional bodies

the role of professional bodies

how professional bodies assess the adherence of members to the agreed standards, including the use of regulatory frameworks

where professional bodies believe opportunities exist for the profession to enhance its use of regulation or other means to improve standards of tax agents

the relationship between professional bodies and HMRC and maximising the effectiveness of HMRC ’s support

The research consisted of 45-minute qualitative interviews with senior officials of 15 professional bodies.