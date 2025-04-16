Risk minimisation measures for medicines
Guidance for healthcare professionals on risk minimisation options for medicines.
Risk minimisation measures are put in place to facilitate the safe and effective use of medicines by healthcare professionals, patients and their carers or guardians.
It is a requirement for Marketing Authorisation Holders (MAHs) to implement routine risk minimisation measures, such as the legal status of a medicine (for example prescription-only), pack size of a medicine, and a Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) and Patient Information Leaflet (PIL) for every medicine. These measures are standard requirements to address safety concerns once a product is on the market. But for certain medicines, additional risk minimisation measures are required for their safe and effective use.