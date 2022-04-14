Decision

Risankizumab in the treatment of moderately to severely active Crohn's disease

EAMS scientific opinion issued to AbbVie Ltd for risankizumab in the treatment of moderately to severely active Crohn's disease.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
14 April 2022

Documents

Risankizumab - Public Assessment Report (PAR)

HTML

Risankizumab - Public Assessment Report (PAR)

PDF, 146 KB, 4 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Risankizumab - Treatment Protocol - Information for patients

HTML

Risankizumab - Treatment Protocol - Information for patients

PDF, 209 KB, 10 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Risankizumab - Treatment Protocol - Information for healthcare professionals

PDF, 394 KB, 26 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Risankizumab - Treatment Protocol - Information on the Pharmacovigilance System

HTML

Risankizumab - Treatment Protocol - Information on the Pharmacovigilance System

PDF, 179 KB, 4 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Risankizumab - Information for NHS Medical Director

HTML

Risankizumab - Information for NHS Medical Director

PDF, 163 KB, 5 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

EAMS scientific opinion issued to AbbVie Ltd for risankizumab in the treatment of moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease in adult patients who did not respond or where contraindicated to tumour necrosis factor-alpha (TNFα) antagonist therapies, vedolizumab and ustekinumab and adolescent patients aged 16 to 17 years who did not respond or where contraindicated to tumour necrosis factor-alpha (TNFα) antagonist therapies.

For the full EAMS indication please see section 4.1 of the Treatment protocol: Information for healthcare professionals.

The scientific opinion includes:

  • a public assessment report (PAR)
  • a treatment protocol:
    • for healthcare professionals
    • for patients
    • on the pharmacovigilance system
  • Information for NHS Medical Directors

Information and details regarding patient access

For new patients wishing to access EAMS medicines in England, trusts must register patients on the NHS England web-based registration system. Queries to NHS England regarding the scheme can be submitted to england.eams@nhs.net.

For information about access in Northern Ireland, contact Chief Pharmaceutical Officer and secondary.care@health-ni.gov.uk.

For information about access in Scotland contact the Scottish Government Directorate General Health & Social Care at medicines.policy@gov.scot.

For information about access in Wales, contact the Welsh Government Health and Social Services Group by emailing Andrew Evans, Chief Pharmaceutical Officer or Lynne Schofield, Head of Pharmacy and Prescribing policy at Pharmacyand.PrescribingBranch@gov.wales.

Published 14 April 2022