Revisiting safeguarding practice

A joint, independent briefing setting out the importance of practice principles integral to safeguarding adults. This is to make sure statutory responses are informed by a consistent person-centred approach.

Department of Health and Social Care
28 January 2022

This briefing is for social workers and other safeguarding practitioners working in adult social care who are involved in safeguarding. It sets out the roles and responsibilities in relation to adult safeguarding in local authorities, including the statutory duties social workers and others with delegated responsibilities are expected to fulfil.

This briefing also covers:

  • the importance of maintaining consistent good practice principles

  • the application of our duties under the care act, with a focus on adult safeguarding

