Review of the online learning and artificial intelligence education market

Research into the online learning and artificial intelligence education markets and their effectiveness in supporting the development of skills in the English workforce.

Published 10 June 2019
Department for Education
England

Review of the online learning and artificial intelligence education market

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-030-0, DfE-00112-2019

Details

Findings from a study which examined the effectiveness of the online learning and artificial intelligence in education markets.

The study identified over 200 providers and 400 developers of online learning for adult learners with low to intermediate skills in England. It identified 6 developers which specialise in producing artificial intelligence in education.

