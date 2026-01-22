Research and analysis

Review of the impact of recommendations for the prescribing of isotretinoin

Public Assessment Report on the review of the implementation of the recommendations of the Commission on Human Medicines Isotretinoin Expert Working Group and Isotretinoin Implementation Advisory Expert Working Group.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
22 January 2026

Review of the implementation of the recommendations of the Commission on Human Medicines Isotretinoin Expert Working Group and Isotretinoin Implementation Advisory Expert Working Group: Public Assessment Report

PDF, 2.68 MB, 129 pages

This Public Assessment Report presents the MHRA’s review of implementation of the recommendations of the Commission on Human Medicines Isotretinoin Expert Working Group and Isotretinoin Implementation Advisory Expert Working Group and the corresponding advice of Commission on Human Medicines.

Published 22 January 2026

