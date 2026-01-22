Review of the impact of recommendations for the prescribing of isotretinoin
Public Assessment Report on the review of the implementation of the recommendations of the Commission on Human Medicines Isotretinoin Expert Working Group and Isotretinoin Implementation Advisory Expert Working Group.
Documents
Details
This Public Assessment Report presents the MHRA’s review of implementation of the recommendations of the Commission on Human Medicines Isotretinoin Expert Working Group and Isotretinoin Implementation Advisory Expert Working Group and the corresponding advice of Commission on Human Medicines.