Review of systemic issues arising from military operations overseas: fourth report
Fourth account of the review of systemic and wider issues arising from Iraq and other military operations.
This is the fourth account of ongoing work to review investigations into incidents of wrongdoing arising from UK military operations overseas in order to identify, and prevent the recurrence of, practices or individual conduct that breach the UK’s obligations under international humanitarian law.
