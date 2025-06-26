Research and analysis

Review of risk minimisation for disabling and potentially long-lasting/irreversible side effects associated with fluoroquinolone antibiotics

Public Assessment Report on the review of risk minimisation for fluoroquinolone antibiotics.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
26 June 2025

Documents

Review of risk minimisation for disabling and potentially long-lasting/irreversible side effects associated with fluoroquinolone antibiotics (PAR)

PDF, 889 KB, 81 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This report presents the MHRA’s review of safety data for fluoroquinolone antibiotics and expert advice on management of risks, as advised by the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM). The regulatory action from the review was communicated via a Drug Safety Update published in January 2024.

Updates to this page

Published 26 June 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page