Review into Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust: terms of reference
Sets out the objectives and scope of the Care Quality Commission’s (CQC) special review into Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
These terms of reference set out the scope of the review, which is being carried out at speed. The review will:
- look at available relevant evidence related to the care of Valdo Calocane, including available evidence made public during the criminal trial
- assess patient safety and quality of care at Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, including the care for patients in the community who may present a risk to public safety
- assess the progress made by Rampton Hospital since its last inspection by CQC in June 2023, when it was rated as inadequate
These terms of reference ensure that all interested parties understand the scope of the special review.
CQC published its findings on parts 2 and 3 on 26 March 2024: special review of mental health services at Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.