Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration Fifty Third Report: 2025

Recommendations and observations from the Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration on doctors’ and dentists’ pay in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Review Body on Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration, Office for the Pay Review Bodies and Department of Health and Social Care
22 May 2025

Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration Fifty Third Report 2025

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-5515-6, CP 1321

PDF, 4.36 MB, 237 pages

This report sets out the DDRB’s recommendations for doctors’ and dentists’ pay in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.  

The DDRB provides independent advice on the pay of doctors and dentists in the NHS and HSC to the: 

  • Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care 

  • First Minister of Scotland and the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care 

  • First Minister of Wales and the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care 

  • First Minister and Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland and the Minister of Health

For England the Government responded to the report in Parliament.

Published 22 May 2025

