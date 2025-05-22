Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration Fifty Third Report: 2025
Recommendations and observations from the Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration on doctors’ and dentists’ pay in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
This report sets out the DDRB’s recommendations for doctors’ and dentists’ pay in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
The DDRB provides independent advice on the pay of doctors and dentists in the NHS and HSC to the:
-
Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
-
First Minister of Scotland and the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care
-
First Minister of Wales and the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care
-
First Minister and Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland and the Minister of Health
For England the Government responded to the report in Parliament.