Independent report

Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration Fifty-Fourth Report

Recommendations and observations from the Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration on doctors’ and dentists’ pay in the United Kingdom.

From:
Review Body on Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration, Office for the Pay Review Bodies and Department of Health and Social Care
Published
25 March 2026
Last updated
25 March 2026 — See all updates

Documents

DDRB 54th Report 2026

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-6327-4, CP 1544

PDF, 6.78 MB, 267 pages

Order a copy

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddrb@businessandtrade.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This report sets out the DDRB’s recommendations for doctors’ and dentists’ pay in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.  

The DDRB provides independent advice on the pay of doctors and dentists in the NHS and HSC to the:

  • Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
  • First Minister of Scotland and the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care
  • First Minister of Wales and the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care
  • First Minister of Wales and the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care

For England, the UK Government responded to the report in Parliament.

A review of pay comparability for the DDRB is published alongside this report.

Updates to this page

Published 25 March 2026
Last updated 25 March 2026 show all updates

  1. Written statement added

  2. First published.

Sign up for emails or print this page