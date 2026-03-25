Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration Fifty-Fourth Report
Recommendations and observations from the Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration on doctors’ and dentists’ pay in the United Kingdom.
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This report sets out the DDRB’s recommendations for doctors’ and dentists’ pay in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
The DDRB provides independent advice on the pay of doctors and dentists in the NHS and HSC to the:
- Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
- First Minister of Scotland and the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care
- First Minister of Wales and the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care
- First Minister of Wales and the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care
For England, the UK Government responded to the report in Parliament.
A review of pay comparability for the DDRB is published alongside this report.