Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration 51st Report: 2023

Recommendations and observations from the Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration on doctors’ and dentists’ pay in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Review Body on Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration, Office of Manpower Economics, and Department of Health and Social Care
13 July 2023

Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration 51st Report: 2023

This report sets out the DDRB’s analysis of evidence given by relevant organisations and makes recommendations for doctors’ and dentists’ pay and associated issues in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

In this report the DDRB provides independent advice on the pay of doctors and dentists in the NHS and HSC to the:

  • Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
  • First Minister of Scotland and the Cabinet Secretary for NHS Recovery, Health and Social Care
  • First Minister of Wales and the Minister for Health and Social Services
  • Permanent Secretary of the Northern Ireland Department of Health
