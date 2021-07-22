Independent report

Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration 49th Report: 2021

Recommendations from the Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration on doctors’ and dentists’ pay in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Review Body on Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration, Office of Manpower Economics, and Department of Health and Social Care
22 July 2021

Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration 49th Report: 2021

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2719-1, CP 478 PDF, 5.69MB, 222 pages

DDRB 49th Report 2021: Executive Summary

PDF, 138KB, 12 pages

This report sets out the DDRB’s analysis of evidence given by relevant organisations and makes recommendations for doctors’ and dentists’ pay and associated issues in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

In this report the DDRB provides independent advice on the pay of doctors and dentists in the NHS to the:

  • Prime Minister
  • Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
  • First Minister of Scotland
  • First Minister of Wales
  • First Minister and deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland

The Government responded to the report, for England, in Parliament.

The Welsh Government responded to the report.

Published 22 July 2021