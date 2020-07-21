Independent report

Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration 48th Report: 2020

Recommendations from the Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration on doctors’ and dentists’ pay in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Published 21 July 2020
From:
Office of Manpower Economics, Review Body on Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration, and Department of Health and Social Care

Documents

Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration 48th Report: 2020

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2011-6, CP 259 PDF, 5.16MB, 192 pages

Order a copy

Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration 48th Report 2020: Executive Summary

PDF, 135KB, 8 pages

Details

This report sets out the DDRB’s analysis of evidence given by relevant organisations and makes recommendations for doctors’ and dentists’ pay and associated issues in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

In this report the DDRB provides independent advice on the pay of doctors and dentists in the NHS to the:

  • Prime Minister
  • Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
  • First Minister of Scotland
  • First Minister of Wales
  • First Minister of Northern Ireland

The Government responded to the report, for England, in Parliament.

Published 21 July 2020