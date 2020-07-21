Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration 48th Report: 2020

This report sets out the DDRB ’s analysis of evidence given by relevant organisations and makes recommendations for doctors’ and dentists’ pay and associated issues in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

In this report the DDRB provides independent advice on the pay of doctors and dentists in the NHS to the:

Prime Minister

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

First Minister of Scotland

First Minister of Wales

First Minister of Northern Ireland

The Government responded to the report, for England, in Parliament.