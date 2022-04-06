Guidance

Restricting promotions of products high in fat, sugar or salt by location and by volume price

Outlines the provisions of the Food (Promotion and Placement) (England) Regulations 2021, and provides assistance in understanding and applying them.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
6 April 2022

Applies to England

Documents

Restricting promotions of products high in fat, sugar or salt by location and by volume price: implementation guidance

HTML

Annex B: enforcement flowchart

PDF, 77.5 KB, 1 page

Details

The purpose of this guidance is to:

It is primarily aimed at businesses implementing the regulations and authorities enforcing them.

The regulations come into force on 1 October 2022.

Published 6 April 2022