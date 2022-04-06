Restricting promotions of products high in fat, sugar or salt by location and by volume price
Outlines the provisions of the Food (Promotion and Placement) (England) Regulations 2021, and provides assistance in understanding and applying them.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The purpose of this guidance is to:
- illustrate how the provisions of the Food (Promotion and Placement) (England) Regulations 2021 work
- assist those affected by the regulations in understanding and applying them
It is primarily aimed at businesses implementing the regulations and authorities enforcing them.
The regulations come into force on 1 October 2022.
Published 6 April 2022