Research integrity (JSP 731)

Ministry of Defence
30 March 2023

JSP 731: Research integrity part 1

JSP 731 sets out the principles to which all research across Defence should adhere, provide guidance on how to implement these, and state where to seek further advice to maintain the highest standards of research integrity across Defence.

Part 1: directive

The Part 1 directive provides the direction that must be followed in accordance with statute or policy mandated by Defence or on Defence by Central Government.

