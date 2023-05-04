Research integrity (JSP 732)
JSP 732 sets out the principles to which all research across Defence should adhere.
Documents
Details
JSP 732 sets out the principles to which all research across Defence should adhere, provide guidance on how to implement these, and state where to seek further advice to maintain the highest standards of research integrity across Defence.
Part 1: directive
The Part 1 directive provides the direction that must be followed in accordance with statute or policy mandated by Defence or on Defence by Central Government.