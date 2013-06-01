Reporting adverse incidents: neurostimulators
For manufacturers reporting adverse incidents with neurostimulators under the vigilance system.
Guidance for manufacturers on reporting adverse incidents involving stimulators under the vigilance system.
To be read in conjunction with the guidelines on post-market surveillance.
