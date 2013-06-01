Guidance

Reporting adverse incidents: neurostimulators

For manufacturers reporting adverse incidents with neurostimulators under the vigilance system.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
1 June 2013
See all updates

Device-specific vigilance guidance: neurostimulators

Guidance for manufacturers on reporting adverse incidents involving stimulators under the vigilance system.

To be read in conjunction with the guidelines on post-market surveillance.

Published 1 June 2013
+ show all updates

  1. Updated to reflect the laying of The Medical Devices (Post-market Surveillance requirements) (Amendment) Regulations 2024.

  2. This page has been updated due to the end of the transition period.

  3. First published.

