Reporting adverse incidents: joint replacement implants

For manufacturers reporting adverse incidents with joint replacement implants under the vigilance system.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
1 June 2008
15 January 2025 — See all updates

Device-specific vigilance guidance: joint replacement implants

Guidance for manufacturers on reporting adverse incidents involving joint replacement implants under the vigilance system 

To be read in conjunction with the guidelines on post-market surveillance.

  1. Updated to reflect the laying of The Medical Devices (Post-market Surveillance requirements) (Amendment) Regulations 2024.

  2. This page has been updated due to the end of the transition period.

  3. First published.

