Report safety concerns with insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitoring equipment

Guidance on how to report suspected adverse incidents and safety concerns with diabetes management equipment to the Yellow Card scheme.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
8 October 2024

Insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) equipment: guidance for users on reporting suspected adverse incidents and safety concerns to the Yellow Card scheme

PDF, 191 KB, 5 pages

Step by step guidance on submitting a Yellow Card report on diabetes management equipment

PDF, 846 KB, 16 pages

Poster with QR code to Yellow Card reporting guidance - for clinical settings

PDF, 742 KB, 1 page

This is the Medicine and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) guidance on reporting suspected adverse incidents and safety concerns to the Yellow Card scheme for users of diabetes management equipment. This guidance will give detailed information on how to report to us and what information should be included when making a Yellow Card report.

