Report safety concerns with insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitoring equipment
Guidance on how to report suspected adverse incidents and safety concerns with diabetes management equipment to the Yellow Card scheme.
This is the Medicine and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) guidance on reporting suspected adverse incidents and safety concerns to the Yellow Card scheme for users of diabetes management equipment. This guidance will give detailed information on how to report to us and what information should be included when making a Yellow Card report.