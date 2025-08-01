Report on Adverse Event (AE) reporting in digital mental health technologies (DMHTs) and the development of updates to regulatory guidance
Advice for manufacturers of DMHTs that qualify as software as a medical device (SaMD) on understanding new post marketing surveillance rules and examples of how they apply.
Details
One of the roles of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is to perform market surveillance of medical devices on the UK market and take decisions over the marketing and supply of devices in the UK.
In 2024, the government put in place legislation to clarify and strengthen the post-market surveillance requirements for medical devices in use in Great Britain. These measures came into force on 16 June 2025 and will facilitate greater traceability of incidents and trends and allow the MHRA to act swiftly when needed, supporting better risk management and containment of safety issues and reducing harm.