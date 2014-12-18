Guidance

Medical devices regulations: compliance and enforcement

Information on MHRA's enforcement duties and how to report a non-compliant medical device.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
18 December 2014
Last updated
17 May 2023 — See all updates

Documents

Medical devices: the regulations and how we enforce them

HTML

Report a non-compliant or suspected counterfeit medical device

HTML

Details

Exemptions from Devices regulations during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak Regulatory status of equipment being used to help prevent coronavirus (COVID-19)

MHRA has the responsibility to check that medical devices in the UK comply with legal requirements.

This guidance includes:

  • contact details to report a non-compliant medical device
  • information on MHRA’s enforcement duties after receiving a complaint
  • MHRA’s routine monitoring role
  • the manufacturer’s rights if they have received an enforcement notice
Published 18 December 2014
Last updated 17 May 2023 + show all updates

  1. Paragraph added to this page which explains that the government intends to extend acceptance of CE marked devices in Great Britain beyond 30 June 2023.

  2. Added a link to new guidance on medical devices regulation in a no deal scenario.

  3. Change in penalty from fine up to £5,00 per offence to an unlimited fine.

  4. Page title changed and new document added to the page to replace 'RAMS'

  5. First published.

Related content