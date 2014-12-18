Medical devices regulations: compliance and enforcement
Information on MHRA's enforcement duties and how to report a non-compliant medical device.
Exemptions from Devices regulations during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak Regulatory status of equipment being used to help prevent coronavirus (COVID-19)
MHRA has the responsibility to check that medical devices in the UK comply with legal requirements.
This guidance includes:
- contact details to report a non-compliant medical device
- information on MHRA’s enforcement duties after receiving a complaint
- MHRA’s routine monitoring role
- the manufacturer’s rights if they have received an enforcement notice
Last updated 17 May 2023 + show all updates
-
Paragraph added to this page which explains that the government intends to extend acceptance of CE marked devices in Great Britain beyond 30 June 2023.
-
Added a link to new guidance on medical devices regulation in a no deal scenario.
-
Change in penalty from fine up to £5,00 per offence to an unlimited fine.
-
Page title changed and new document added to the page to replace 'RAMS'
-
First published.