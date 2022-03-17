Regulatory approval of Evusheld (tixagevimab/cilgavimab)

The MHRA has issued a Conditional Marketing Authorisation for Evusheld in Great Britain.

The information for healthcare professionals and UK recipients on using Evusheld safely will be periodically updated as new data become available and this will continue when the CMA is converted to a MA. Please regularly check this information as it is often updated.

The Public Assessment Report will be published shortly.

