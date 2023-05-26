Decision

Regulatory approval of COVID-19 Vaccine SKYCovion

Information for healthcare professionals and the public about the COVID-19 Vaccine SKYCovion

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
26 May 2023

Applies to England, Scotland and Wales

Summary of Product Characteristics for COVID-19 Vaccine SKYCovion

PDF, 52.8 KB, 13 pages

Patient Information Leaflet for COVID-19 Vaccine SKYCovion

PDF, 447 KB, 2 pages

Information about COVID-19 Vaccine SKYCovion approved by the MHRA on 26 May 2022.

The Summary of Product Characteristics is a description of a medicinal product’s properties and the conditions attached to its use. It explains how to use and prescribe a medicine. It is used by healthcare professionals, such as doctors, nurses and pharmacists.

The Patient Information Leaflet provides information for patients on using the medicine safely. This is based on the Summary of Product Characteristics of the product.

This Marketing Authorisation granted by the MHRA is valid in Great Britain.

See further information in our news story.

Ingredients

The MHRA can confirm that COVID-19 Vaccine SKYCovion does not contain any excipients of animal origin.

A full list of ingredients for the qualitative and quantitative composition of the vaccine can be found at point 2 in the Summary of Product Characteristics for COVID-19 Vaccine SKYCovion.

A full list of ingredients for the excipient composition of the vaccine can be found at point 6.1 in the Summary of Product Characteristics for COVID-19 Vaccine SKYCovion.

A full list of ingredients for the qualitative and quantitative composition of the vaccine and a full list of the excipient composition of the vaccine can be found at point 6 in the Patient Information Leaflet for COVID-19 Vaccine SKYCovion.

Published 26 May 2023