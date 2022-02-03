Regulatory approval of COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid

Information about the COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid, approved by the MHRA on 03 February 2022.

The Summary of Product Characteristics is a description of a medicinal product’s properties and the conditions attached to its use. It explains how to use and prescribe a medicine. It is used by healthcare professionals, such as doctors, nurses and pharmacists.

The Patient Information Leaflet provides information for patients on using the medicine safely. This is based on the Summary of Product Characteristics of the product.

The Conditional Marketing Authorisation (CMA) granted by the MHRA is valid in Great Britain only. Nuvaxovid is authorised in Northern Ireland under the CMA granted by the European Medicines Agency on 20 December 2021. This CMA has similar requirements to that granted by the MHRA.

See further information in our press release.

Ingredients

The MHRA can confirm that Nuvaxovid does not contain any components of animal origin.

A full list of ingredients for the qualitative and quantitative composition of the vaccine can be found at point 2 in the Summary of Product Characteristics for COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid.

A full list of ingredients for the excipient composition of the vaccine can be found at point 6.1 in the Summary of Product Characteristics for COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid.

A full list of ingredients for the qualitative and quantitative composition of the vaccine and a full list of the excipient composition of the vaccine can be found at point 6 in the Patient Information Leaflet for COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid.