Regulations on food and feed safety

Draft statutory instrument: The Food and Feed Safety (Miscellaneous Amendments and Transitional Provisions) Regulations 2021.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
14 December 2021

Notification to Parliament of a published draft instrument pursuant to paragraph 14 of Schedule 8 of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018

Draft statutory instrument: The Food and Feed Safety (Miscellaneous Amendments and Transitional Provisions) Regulations 2021

PDF, 182 KB, 5 pages

Draft explanatory memorandum: The Food and Feed Safety (Miscellaneous Amendments and Transitional Provisions) Regulations 2021

PDF, 196 KB, 13 pages

Details

These regulations:

  • amend Article 53 of the retained General Food Law to correct a deficiency that has arisen as a result of the Northern Ireland Protocol. The amendment will ensure that the emergency measures that may be applied where a serious risk to health is identified can be applied to all goods entering into Great Britain

  • amend the authorisation provisions for feed additives and genetically modified food or feed, so that the decisions made by ministers will be enacted through legislation, making these consistent with other retained EU food and feed law

  • provide a time-limited period of adjustment, up until 30 September 2022, for businesses to meet new UK address-labelling requirements for certain food products. This would allow businesses to use up old labelling stocks without facing enforcement action for failure to label affected products with a UK address during this time

