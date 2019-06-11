Policy paper

Regulation for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

This white paper sets out plans to transform the UK’s regulatory system to support innovation while protecting citizens and the environment.

The measures include:

  • a new Regulatory Horizon Council to advise government on rules and regulations that may need to change to keep pace with technology
  • a digital Regulation Navigator to help businesses find their way through the regulatory landscape and bring their ideas to market
  • a review of the Regulators’ Pioneer Fund, which backs projects that are testing new technology in partnership with the regulators in a safe but innovative environment
  • a partnership with the World Economic Forum to shape global rules on innovative products and services
