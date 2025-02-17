Registration of reusable or upclassified Class I devices and/or expiring CE certificates
Guidance on registration of medical devices that are reusable or upclassified Class I devices, and/or reliant on expired or expiring CE certificates.
Documents
Details
The EU has extended the validity of certain Directive 93/42/EEC on medical devices (EU MDD) and Directive 90/385/EEC on active implantable medical devices (EU AIMDD) certificates. This guidance sets out what this means for registration and managing registered devices in the MHRA Device Online Registration System (DORS).