Registration of reusable or upclassified Class I devices and/or expiring CE certificates

Guidance on registration of medical devices that are reusable or upclassified Class I devices, and/or reliant on expired or expiring CE certificates.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
17 February 2025

Registration of certain medical devices which are reusable Class I devices, upclassified Class I devices, and/or reliant on expired/expiring CE certificates

Article 120 extension confirmation template

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

The EU has extended the validity of certain Directive 93/42/EEC on medical devices (EU MDD) and Directive 90/385/EEC on active implantable medical devices (EU AIMDD) certificates. This guidance sets out what this means for registration and managing registered devices in the MHRA Device Online Registration System (DORS).

