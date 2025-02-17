Guidance

Registration of in vitro diagnostic devices with expiring CE certificates

Guidance on registration of certain in vitro diagnostic devices reliant on expired or expiring CE certificates or declarations of conformity.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
17 February 2025

Registration of certain in vitro diagnostic devices

Article 110 extension confirmation template

The EU has extended the validity of certain Directive 98/79/EC on in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices (EU IVDD) certificates and declarations. This guidance sets out what this means for registration and managing registered devices in the MHRA Device Online Registration System (DORS).

