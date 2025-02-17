Registration of in vitro diagnostic devices with expiring CE certificates
Guidance on registration of certain in vitro diagnostic devices reliant on expired or expiring CE certificates or declarations of conformity.
The EU has extended the validity of certain Directive 98/79/EC on in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices (EU IVDD) certificates and declarations. This guidance sets out what this means for registration and managing registered devices in the MHRA Device Online Registration System (DORS).