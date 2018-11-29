Registering for and completing a self assessment tax return if you receive an AFPS Annual Allowance ‘at risk’ letter for tax year 2017/18

The delayed announcement of this year’s pay award left Defence Business Service ( DBS ) with a much shorter timeframe to identify service personnel who have exceeded their Armed Forces Pension Scheme ( AFPS ) Annual Allowance ( AA ) limit. This delay means that some personnel may receive an AA notification letter too late to complete an on line self assessment tax return, the deadline for which is 31 January 2019. This guide has been provided to assist members of the armed forces who have received an ‘at risk’ letter on how to register for a self assessment tax return and how to fill out that tax return prior to the 31 January 2019 deadline.