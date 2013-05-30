Social work bursary information packs
Information for higher education institutions (HEIs) and students on social work bursary arrangements.
Documents
Details
Social work bursary (SWB) allocations for HEIs, and the education support grant rates for the 2020 academic year.
More information including how to apply for an SWB can be found on the NHS Business Services Authority website.
