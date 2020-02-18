Guidance
Reciprocal healthcare privacy notice
Sets out how DHSC and NHSBSA collect and use personal information as part of the process of providing reciprocal healthcare.
Details
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) have joint responsibility for data relating to claims for financial reimbursement for reciprocal healthcare treatment.
This privacy notice describes how we collect and use personal information about you, in accordance with data protection law, including the General Data Protection Regulation 2018 (GDPR) and the Data Protection Act 2018.