Corporate report

Quinquennial Review of the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme 2023: progress update

This update outlines the key recommendations from the 2023 Armed Forces Compensation Scheme (AFCS) Quinquennial Review (QQR), the progress made so far, and the MOD's ongoing work to implement the accepted changes.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
2 October 2025

Documents

Quinquennial Review (QQR) of the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme (AFCS) 2023 - progress update

PDF, 60.5 KB, 1 page

Details

The 2023 QQR of the AFCS provided an in-depth evaluation of the scheme, conducted to ensure it remains fair, effective, and fit for purpose.

This summary update outlines the MOD’s progress to date and will be followed by a detailed report. The forthcoming publication will set out key legislative amendments and enhancements to communication strategies, among other priorities, in response to the review.

Updates to this page

Published 2 October 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content