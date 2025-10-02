Quinquennial Review of the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme 2023: progress update
This update outlines the key recommendations from the 2023 Armed Forces Compensation Scheme (AFCS) Quinquennial Review (QQR), the progress made so far, and the MOD's ongoing work to implement the accepted changes.
Documents
Details
The 2023 QQR of the AFCS provided an in-depth evaluation of the scheme, conducted to ensure it remains fair, effective, and fit for purpose.
This summary update outlines the MOD’s progress to date and will be followed by a detailed report. The forthcoming publication will set out key legislative amendments and enhancements to communication strategies, among other priorities, in response to the review.