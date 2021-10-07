Research and analysis

Public Assessment Report of the reclassification of Calci-D chewable tablets from a Prescription Only Medicine (POM) to a Pharmacy (P).

This PAR covers the assessment of an application to reclassify Calci-D chewable tablets from Prescription Only Medicine (POM) to Pharmacy (P) medicine.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
7 October 2021

Documents

Public Assessment Report : Reclassification of Calci-D 1000mg/1000 IU chewable tablets from Prescription Only Medicine to Pharmacy medicine

HTML

Public Assessment Report : Reclassification of Calci-D 1000mg/1000 IU chewable tablets from Prescription Only Medicine to Pharmacy medicine

PDF, 117KB, 5 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Calci-D chewable tablets can be used for the correction of calcium and Vitamin D deficiency in the elderly. Calci-D may also be used as an adjunct to specific therapy for osteoporosis, in patients with either established vitamin D and calcium combined deficiencies or in those patients at high risk of needing such therapeutic supplements.

Each chewable tablet contains 2500mg calcium carbonate (equivalent to 1000mg calcium) and 1000 I.U. (equivalent to 0.025mg) cholecalciferol (Vitamin D3).

The licence holder , Consilient Health Limited, applied to change the legal status of this medicine from a Prescription Only Medicine (POM) to a Pharmacy (P) medicine (see Background for definition).

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) considers this product sufficiently safe to be sold as a pharmacy medicine. This report outlines the evidence that the MHRA reviewed and which led to the decision to approve the application.

Published 7 October 2021

Brexit

Check what you need to do