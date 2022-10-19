Public Assessment Report for the reclassification of Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo
This PAR covers the assessment of the application to increase the pack size of Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo to a maximum of 500ml as a GSL medicine.
Documents
Details
The MHRA has granted a request by Johnson & Johnson Limited to increase the maximum pack size of Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo (PL 08874/0014) to 500ml (2x250ml combination pack), which is available as a general sale list (GSL) medicine.
Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo contains the active ingredient solubilised coal tar extract 20mg/ml (equivalent to 5mg/ml coal tar).