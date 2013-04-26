Guidance
Public appointments for Ministry of Defence
The Ministry of Defence is responsible for making public appointments to a range of public bodies and public corporations.
The department is committed to appointments to public bodies being made on merit. Ministerial appointments to Non-departmental public bodies and public corporations are made in accordance with the Office of Code of Practice of the Commissioner for Public Appointments more commonly known as the OCPA Code.
See the Cabinet Office website for current vacancies.
