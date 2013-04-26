Public appointments for Ministry of Defence

Guidance

The Ministry of Defence is responsible for making public appointments to a range of public bodies and public corporations.

MOD public appointments: March 2019

PDF, 56.6KB, 3 pages

MOD public appointments: January 2019

PDF, 20.6KB, 2 pages

MOD public appointments: December 2018

PDF, 46.5KB, 1 page

MOD public appointments: September 2018

PDF, 18.3KB, 1 page

MOD public appointments: August 2018

PDF, 47.2KB, 3 pages

MOD public appointments: April 2018

PDF, 55.7KB, 3 pages

MOD public appointments: March 2018

PDF, 109KB, 1 page

MOD public appointments: February 2018

PDF, 80.9KB, 1 page

MOD public appointments: January 2018

PDF, 181KB, 1 page

MOD public appointments: September 2017

PDF, 5.58KB, 1 page

MOD public appointments: August 2017

PDF, 203KB, 2 pages

MOD public appointments: July 2017

PDF, 4.18KB, 1 page

MOD public appointments: June 2017

PDF, 187KB, 1 page

MOD public appointments: April 2017

PDF, 192KB, 1 page

MOD public appointments: March 2017

PDF, 139KB, 1 page

MOD public appointments: February 2017

PDF, 201KB, 3 pages

MOD public appointments: December 2016

PDF, 23.4KB, 2 pages

MOD public appointments: November 2016

PDF, 14.1KB, 1 page

MOD public appointments: September 2016

PDF, 12.4KB, 1 page

MOD public appointments: August 2016

PDF, 9.35KB, 1 page

MOD public appointments: June 2016

PDF, 11.7KB, 2 pages

MOD public appointments: May 2016

PDF, 19.5KB, 2 pages

MOD public appointments: March 2016

PDF, 10.7KB, 2 pages

MOD public appointments: February 2016

PDF, 20.6KB, 1 page

MOD public appointments: January 2016

PDF, 19.5KB

MOD public appointments: December 2015

PDF, 19KB

MOD public appointments: September 2015

PDF, 15.3KB

MOD public appointments: August 2015

PDF, 14.5KB

MOD public appointments: June 2015

PDF, 22.3KB, 2 pages

MOD public appointments: March 2015

PDF, 11.2KB

MOD public appointments: February 2015

PDF, 18.8KB

MOD public appointments: January 2015

PDF, 15.4KB

MOD public appointments: December 2014

PDF, 19.9KB, 1 page

MOD public appointments: October 2014

PDF, 18.2KB

MOD public appointments: September 2014

PDF, 16.8KB

MOD public appointments: July 2014

PDF, 18.4KB

MOD public appointments: June 2014

PDF, 14.9KB

MOD public appointments: May 2014

PDF, 21.7KB

MOD public appointments: April 2014

PDF, 18.8KB

MOD public appointments: December 2013

PDF, 14.1KB

MOD public appointments: November 2013

PDF, 22.1KB, 1 page

MOD public appointments: October 2013

PDF, 9.12KB

MOD public appointments: August 2013

PDF, 22.1KB, 2 pages

MOD public appointments: July 2013

PDF, 23.7KB, 2 pages

MOD public appointments: June 2013

PDF, 21.1KB, 1 page

MOD public appointments: May 2013

PDF, 20.4KB, 1 page

MOD public appointments: March 2013

PDF, 21.4KB, 1 page

Details

The department is committed to appointments to public bodies being made on merit. Ministerial appointments to Non-departmental public bodies and public corporations are made in accordance with the Office of Code of Practice of the Commissioner for Public Appointments more commonly known as the OCPA Code.

See the Cabinet Office website for current vacancies.

Published 26 April 2013
