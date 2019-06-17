Impact assessment

Provider funding for the delivery of T Levels equality assessment

Analysis of the impact of the proposals for funding T Levels on specific protected groups of people.

Published 18 June 2019
Department for Education
England

Documents

Provider funding for the delivery of T Levels

Ref: DfE-00125-2019 PDF, 485KB, 15 pages

Details

The impact assessment considers the following protected characteristics, identified in the Equality Act 2010:

  • age
  • disability
  • gender reassignment
  • pregnancy and maternity
  • race (including ethnicity)
  • religion or belief
  • sex
  • sexual orientation

Read the provider funding for the delivery of T Level consultation response for more information.

