Provider funding for the delivery of T Levels equality assessment

The impact assessment considers the following protected characteristics, identified in the Equality Act 2010:
- age
- disability
- gender reassignment
- pregnancy and maternity
- race (including ethnicity)
- religion or belief
- sex
- sexual orientation
Published 18 June 2019