Guidance

Proposed new or replacement MOD byelaws undergoing public consultation

When available copies of current and recent proposed new byelaws and accompanying public notices will be published on this page.

Documents

MOD West Freugh comms plan v1.1

MOD Aldershot and District Comms Plan (Version 2)

Details

The communications plans for the MOD Aldershot and District Military Lands byelaws and MOD West Freugh byelaws outline the consultation process to be undertaken and timescale for making the new byelaws.

Public consultation is due to take place in 2020 prior to the introduction of new byelaws

