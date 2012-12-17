Guidance
Ministry of Defence byelaws consultation process
- From:
- Ministry of Defence and Defence Infrastructure Organisation
- Published:
- 17 December 2012
- Last updated:
- 14 December 2017, see all updates
These documents should be read in conjunction with any proposed new or replacement Ministry of Defence byelaws.
Document
Details
The public consultation documents for byelaws review and proposed new or replacement byelaws, provide comprehensive information of the consultation process involved in making Ministry of Defence byelaws.
The Secretary of State for Defence makes new byelaws under the powers granted to him by the Military Lands Act 1892.
Related information
Document information
Published: 17 December 2012
Updated: 14 December 2017
- Updated process document.
- Added updated proposed new/replacement byelaws information document.
- Information about RAF Bartford St John removed because consultation process has now ceased.
- Added the RAF Barford St John consultation.
- Remove RAF Croughton notice.
- Added Proposed New Byelaws Information document
- First published.