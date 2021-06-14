Project Initiation: Lessons Learned Report

At the outset of major projects, there is often a strong desire to start delivering value as soon as possible, which is a challenge because everything seems urgent and important.

This report summarises the findings from interviews conducted with Senior Responsible Owners and Project Directors from five major Defence projects that revealed a diverse understanding of initiation. This acknowledges that initiation is not just something which happens when a mandate is signed, but may be needed at other points through the lifecycle, for example if there are significant changes in the direction, leadership, team size, or project structure.

We hope this attempt to share insights and lessons will prove helpful to leaders and project delivery professionals across defence, and be relevant to those involved in project delivery across the broader public sector.