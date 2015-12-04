Programme cortisone
Programme cortisone addresses the need to record and archive all medical information generated by the Defence Medical Services (DMS) when delivering patient focussed healthcare.
Documents
Details
Information about Programme cortisone and the support to clinical delivery through an agile and adaptable medical information system.
Programme cortisone will provide a sustainable, integrated, cohesive and enduring Medical Information Systems (MedIS) capability that will fully and effectively support the delivery of evidence-based medical and dental health and healthcare outputs, in order to achieve the aim of the Defence Medical Services (DMS).
Last updated 3 June 2020 + show all updates
-
Updated the programme cortisone page and attachments.
-
Added Programme cortisone: programme blueprint document version 5.0 (25 October 2016)
-
Added updated version of the Programme Cortisone.
-
First published.