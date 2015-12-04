Guidance

Programme cortisone

Programme cortisone addresses the need to record and archive all medical information generated by the Defence Medical Services (DMS) when delivering patient focussed healthcare.

Published 4 December 2015
Last updated 3 June 2020 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Programme cortisone context

PDF, 469KB, 1 page

Programme cortisone – UK defence’s future medical information services

PDF, 128KB, 2 pages

Details

Information about Programme cortisone and the support to clinical delivery through an agile and adaptable medical information system.

Programme cortisone will provide a sustainable, integrated, cohesive and enduring Medical Information Systems (MedIS) capability that will fully and effectively support the delivery of evidence-based medical and dental health and healthcare outputs, in order to achieve the aim of the Defence Medical Services (DMS).

Published 4 December 2015
Last updated 3 June 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated the programme cortisone page and attachments.

  2. Added Programme cortisone: programme blueprint document version 5.0 (25 October 2016)

  3. Added updated version of the Programme Cortisone.

  4. First published.