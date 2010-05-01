Guidance
Defence security: scientific, technical and industrial security guidance
Defence security guidance on private venture (PV) grading, exhibition clearance and authored materials.
Private venture security grading and exhibition clearance procedures guidance (updated May 2017)
Ref: PV/Ex PDF, 71.9KB, 9 pages
Authored materials flyer
PDF, 133KB, 1 page
Information sheets providing guidance on private venture (PV) grading, exhibition clearance and authored materials.
