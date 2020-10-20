Guidance

Private sector COVID-19 testing provider: self-declaration privacy notice

Privacy notice for private sector providers of coronavirus (COVID-19) testing who want to self-declare they meet minimum standards.

Published 20 October 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

Documents

HTML

Details

The government has published information on the minimum standards for private sector providers of COVID-19 testing.

To request to be added to the indicative list of providers on GOV.UK, providers must declare that they meet these minimum standards by completing a form as well as providing some additional information to support due diligence checks.

