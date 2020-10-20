Private sector COVID-19 testing provider: self-declaration privacy notice
Privacy notice for private sector providers of coronavirus (COVID-19) testing who want to self-declare they meet minimum standards.
The government has published information on the minimum standards for private sector providers of COVID-19 testing.
To request to be added to the indicative list of providers on GOV.UK, providers must declare that they meet these minimum standards by completing a form as well as providing some additional information to support due diligence checks.
Published 20 October 2020