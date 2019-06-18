Guidance

Primary Authority: establishing partnerships

Sample agenda for initial meetings between a business and local authority.

Office for Product Safety and Standards

This lists suggested issues for discussion relating to:

  • the features of Primary Authority
  • the needs of the business and assessment of resources
  • the approach to Primary Authority Advice to the business
  • the provision of additional information to enforcing authorities
  • the benefits of an inspection plan
  • co-ordination
  • evaluation and review
  • the application process
