Primary Authority: establishing partnerships
Sample agenda for initial meetings between a business and local authority.
This lists suggested issues for discussion relating to:
- the features of Primary Authority
- the needs of the business and assessment of resources
- the approach to Primary Authority Advice to the business
- the provision of additional information to enforcing authorities
- the benefits of an inspection plan
- co-ordination
- evaluation and review
- the application process
Published 18 June 2019